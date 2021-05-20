Miami-Dade

Man Shot, Killed During Argument in NW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

A man was shot and killed during an argument Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Paramedics responded to the 1300 block of NW 79th Street.

Two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, Miami-Dade police said. It's unknown what the argument was about.

One of the men died, and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

