Man Shot, Killed During Argument in NW Miami-Dade

A man was shot and killed during an argument Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Paramedics responded to the 1300 block of NW 79th Street.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, Miami-Dade police said. It's unknown what the argument was about.

One of the men died, and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.