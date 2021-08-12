Miami-Dade

Person Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami Gardens Gas Station

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a gas station in Miami Gardens that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 5 a.m. at the Chevron station located at Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street, where one person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was air lifted to Aventura Hospital, where their condition and identity have not been released at this time.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible shooter at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami Gardens
