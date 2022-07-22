Person Shot to Death Near Coral Gables Condo Building

Police are investigating a death that occurred Friday morning near a Coral Gables condo building.

Coral Gables Police confirmed a fatality, reportedly near the 10 Aragon Condominium located at 10 Aragon Avenue.

Witnesses told our sister station Telemundo 51 the victim was picking up trash near the loading dock when a SUV pulled up and there was an argument. The victim was shot by someone in the SUV when it fled the scene.

Police did not confirm details surrounding the shooting at this time.

A second scene reportedly is being investigated near Bird Road and Southwest 27th Avenue by Miami-Dade Police and the Miami Police Department, but officials have not confirmed if that was related to the first scene.

