Person Stabbed Inside Lauderdale Lakes Bakery

Authorities are investigating after a person was stabbed inside a bakery in Lauderdale Lakes Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at Five Star Bakery at 4272 North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the person suffering from an apparent stab wound, and gave the person medical assistance.

Fire rescue took the victim to a nearby hospital, where their condition was unknown.

Officials haven't released the victim's identity or any other information on the stabbing.