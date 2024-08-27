Fort Lauderdale

Person stabbed, suspect in custody after reported robbery at Fort Lauderdale 7-Eleven

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers and fire rescue crews responded to the store at 460 W. Broward Boulevard just before 5 a.m. for an armed robbery call

A suspect was in custody after a victim was stabbed in an apparent armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers and fire rescue crews responded to the store at 460 W. Broward Boulevard just before 5 a.m. for an armed robbery call.

The victim was found with stab wounds and rushed to nearby Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, police said.

Officers found the suspect nearby and he was taken into custody.

Aerial footage showed the suspect in handcuffs being led by officers to a police car in a nearby neighborhood.

Police haven't released the identities of the suspect or victim or given any other information about what led up to the incident.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

