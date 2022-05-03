Person Struck and Killed by Car in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in northwest Miami that killed a person who was struck by a car.

Miami Police said the person was struck by a car just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 11th Street. Investigators did not release the identity of the victim or any additional details about the crash.

Northwest 7th Avenue remains closed between 11th and 14th Streets and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

