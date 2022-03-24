First Alert Traffic

Person Struck and Killed by Car in NW Miami-Dade: Police

The crash took place just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 72nd Avenue

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade that killed one person.

Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 72nd Avenue.

MDPD confirmed a fatality, but did not release details on the person's identity or how the crash took place. Police also did not release details on the car involved.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area Thursday morning as an investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us