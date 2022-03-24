Person Struck and Killed by Car in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade that killed one person.

Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 72nd Avenue.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic fatality, Westbound lanes on NW 36th Street from NW 72 Avenue are currently closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HVXRk6WIVD — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 24, 2022

MDPD confirmed a fatality, but did not release details on the person's identity or how the crash took place. Police also did not release details on the car involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area Thursday morning as an investigation continues.

