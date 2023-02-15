Broward

Person Struck and Killed by Train in Hollywood: Police

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating the scene Wednesday where a person was killed after being struck by a train in Hollywood.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Stirling Road and Anglers Avenue, with police tape marking off the area where the crash took place.

Officials have not released details on the crash at this time, including the identity of any victim.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrowardHollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us