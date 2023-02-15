Person Struck and Killed by Train in Hollywood: Police

Police are investigating the scene Wednesday where a person was killed after being struck by a train in Hollywood.
Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Stirling Road and Anglers Avenue, with police tape marking off the area where the crash took place.
Officials have not released details on the crash at this time, including the identity of any victim.
