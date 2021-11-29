Person Struck and Killed by Train in Oakland Park

Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Oakland Park Monday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. near the Florida East Coast Railway and South Commercial Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

When deputies responded, they found a person who'd been struck by the train dead at the scene.

The person's identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.