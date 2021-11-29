Broward County

Person Struck and Killed by Train in Oakland Park

Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Oakland Park Monday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. near the Florida East Coast Railway and South Commercial Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When deputies responded, they found a person who'd been struck by the train dead at the scene.

The person's identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

