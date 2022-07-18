Person Treated for Injuries After Incident at Plantation Pawn Shop

A person was treated for an injury after a Monday incident at a Plantation pawn shop.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at National Pawn and Jewelry, located at 3941 W. Broward Boulevard, after police were initially called to the scene after reports of a shooting.

Plantation Fire Rescue said one person was treated for a broken finger, but no shooting victims were at the scene and no one was transported to the hospital.

Investigators did not say if they are searching for any persons of interest at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.