Person Unaccounted for After Dump Truck Crashes Into Canal in Broward

Crews were searching for a person after a dump truck crashed in to a canal in Broward County Monday.

The dump truck crashed into the canal just south of Loxahatchee Road near the Florida Everglades.

Coral Springs Fire Department officials said one person remained unaccounted for after the crash.

Footage showed divers entering the water to search for the person.

No other information was immediately known.

