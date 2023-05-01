Person With Smiley Face Shirt, Puppy Wanted for Bank Fraud in Broward: BSO

A person who was caught on camera pulling off a bank fraud while wearing a smiley face shirt and carrying a puppy is being sought by detectives, officials said.

A surveillance camera at a TD Bank in Oakland Park captured the suspect cashing a check for $1,730, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

The check was fraudulent and stemmmed from a burglary in Miami-Dade in January, when someone broke into a woman's car and stole a number of personal items including her checkbook.

The suspect was driving a white Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with a paper tag DGP2536, which detectives believe is fake.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.