Person With Umbrella Prompts Lockdown at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus

A person carrying a backpack with an umbrella inside prompted a lockdown and large police response at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus Wednesday morning.
Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person.
Footage showed a large police presence at the campus, with armed officers searching buildings while wearing tactical gear.
Miami-Dade Police tweeted about the lockdown and advised people to avoid the area.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Officials with the college said a person had been detained.
The "all clear" was later given by police after it was determined the suspicious person who'd been reported was on a bicycle carrying a backpack with an umbrella handle sticking out.
Local
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.