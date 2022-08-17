Person With Umbrella Prompts Lockdown at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus

A person carrying a backpack with an umbrella inside prompted a lockdown and large police response at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus Wednesday morning.

Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person.

Footage showed a large police presence at the campus, with armed officers searching buildings while wearing tactical gear.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted about the lockdown and advised people to avoid the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus is currently on lockdown due to a search for a suspicious person. Please avoid the area due to possible road closures. @MDCollege pic.twitter.com/XSSuwBmdpb — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 17, 2022

Officials with the college said a person had been detained.

The "all clear" was later given by police after it was determined the suspicious person who'd been reported was on a bicycle carrying a backpack with an umbrella handle sticking out.

ALL CLEAR at Miami-Dade College Kendall campus - suspicious person had been reported



That person was on a bike nearby wearing this backpack, someone called police concerned they may have had a weapon



Turned out to be an umbrella @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/QZB1uwqCs0 — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 17, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.