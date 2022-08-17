Miami-Dade County

Person With Umbrella Prompts Lockdown at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus

Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person

A person carrying a backpack with an umbrella inside prompted a lockdown and large police response at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus Wednesday morning.

Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person.

Footage showed a large police presence at the campus, with armed officers searching buildings while wearing tactical gear.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted about the lockdown and advised people to avoid the area.

Officials with the college said a person had been detained.

The "all clear" was later given by police after it was determined the suspicious person who'd been reported was on a bicycle carrying a backpack with an umbrella handle sticking out.

No other information was immediately known.

