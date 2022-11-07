‘Personal Fowl': TSA Officers Find Gun Inside Raw Chicken at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were stunned Monday when they found that one passenger got the “greasy” idea to pack a firearm inside a raw chicken for their flight out of Florida.

On Monday afternoon, the TSA posted a picture on Instagram of the gun they detected inside a raw hen in the security baggage screening room.

The pictures show the gun wrapped and placed inside the chicken.

In an Instagram post Monday a TSA spokesperson used several Thanksgiving-themed puns to warn other passengers about traveling safely with secured firearms.

“The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it’s a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe,” the spokesperson wrote. “We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised.”