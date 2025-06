Police are investigating after a person's body was found floating in the New River in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the river in the 400 block of Southeast 3rd Avenue around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a body in the water.

The body was found in the waterway.

Police haven't released the person's identity but said an investigation was underway.

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.