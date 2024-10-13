Person's body found floating in New River in Fort Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating after a person's body was found floating in a river in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said someone called 911 around 4:40 p.m. to report they'd seen a body floating in the New River near 800 Southeast 4th Avenue.

Crews responded and found the body in the water. A recovery operation was underway.

Fort Lauderdale Police were responding to take over the investigation.