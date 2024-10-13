Fort Lauderdale

Person's body found floating in New River in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said someone called 911 around 4:40 p.m. to report they'd seen a body floating in the New River near 800 Southeast 4th Avenue

By NBC6

Authorities are investigating after a person's body was found floating in a river in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said someone called 911 around 4:40 p.m. to report they'd seen a body floating in the New River near 800 Southeast 4th Avenue.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Crews responded and found the body in the water. A recovery operation was underway.

Fort Lauderdale Police were responding to take over the investigation.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us