4 pet adoption myths busted as South Florida animal shelters face overcrowding

The situation at Miami-Dade and Broward counties’ animal shelters is dire, officials say, as hundreds of dogs and cats wait for their chance at a forever home.

"The [Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral] was built to have a capacity of about 350 dogs and about 100 cats. Currently we have a total of 636 dogs in our population, of which 160 or over are at [our overflow shelter in Medley]," Annette Jose, the director of the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department, told NBC6.

Fortunately, there is a way for the community to help: by adopting and fostering an animal in need.

But the choice to welcome a pet into your home is not one to be taken lightly, and people are right to have questions.

Here, we dispel some common myths surrounding pet adoption, and tell you why your next best friend may be waiting at a shelter near you.

Myth #1: There are no purebred animals available at the shelter.

There are plenty of reasons a particular breed of dog or cat may be suited to your lifestyle or environment.

But the best way to get that companion may not be to shell out thousands of dollars at a pet store.

"What I tell people that are asking... if we have Goldendoodles, or Huskies or some specific breed, I tell them, you just have to be patient, because eventually that breed will come through our shelter," Jose says.

Currently, Miami-Dade shelters have big working dogs in their care, including Dobermans, Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds and Dogos Argentinos, but they're no strangers to Chihuahuas, Malteses, English Bulldogs and more.

See them all and sort alphabetically by breed here.

And don't forget, a quick Google search for the breed of your choice followed by "rescue in South Florida" (e.g. “Schanuzer rescue in South Florida”) will bring up plenty of organizations dedicated to rescuing and rehoming those specific pets.

Myth #2: The animals at the shelter are all old.

One of the reasons the shelters are so overcrowded now is because they stopped their spay and neuter services due to the Covid pandemic, Jose says.

That led to an increase in litters of puppies and kittens.

"It used to be when I started with animal services in 2019, people would come looking for puppies and we would say, ‘We have no puppies... If we have a puppy, it's out by the end of the day,’" Jose says. "That's no longer the case."

As of this writing, the shelter has at least 30 dogs under 12 months old looking for their forever homes.

"And the majority of our dogs are probably between 1 and 5 years old, so not seniors," Jose adds.

But due to the activity level that comes with puppies, a senior dog may actually be a more appropriate companion for many.

"A senior dog can just sit with you, be a quiet companion at home, watch TV with you, go for a short walk, but doesn't require a lot of activity. A lot of people think that's ideal, so senior dogs would be perfect for some people," the director says.

Myth #3: Animals at the shelter are sickly.

"I won't deny that being in an overcrowded shelter has its challenges, and one of them is the spread of disease," Jose says.

Dogs are at risk of catching upper respiratory infections in the shelter, but they receive vaccines, antibiotics and other medical treatment as soon the staff sees signs on their daily rounds.

"So if the dog happens to be sick when you come and visit, we'll send the dog with the medication that is required to get him through that treatment. And at any point during the that first 30 days of adoption, if the dog gets sick, you come right back and our veterinary team will treat it," Jose explains.

But these infections do not mean the animal is more likely to get sick again.

"It's just a temporary cold," the director says. "They're probably healthier than a dog that you're buying at a puppy shop."

Myth #4: Animals at the shelter come with behavioral problems.

One of the benefits to adopting from a shelter is that usually, multiple people have observed the animal and taken notes to share that information with families.

Staff and volunteers assess behavior during play groups with other animals and with humans, so they can tell you, for instance, if a cat is shy or playful, if a dog should be the only pet in the home and what they like to do, be it lounge, fetch or romp with other animals.

"When you adopt a pet here at Animal Services, you will know what their behavioral temperament is," Jose says.

And in Miami-Dade, the shelters boast trainers that work with dogs and a behavior coordinator "that will work with dogs that are being a little bit more temperamental," she adds.

And remember to be patient. All animals coming from a traumatic or stressful environment may take some time to adjust to their new home.

"We call it the 3-3-3 rule, where it will take three days for them to destress, then three weeks for them to be like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of a safe place,' and then three months is when you're really going to see your pet's personality," Jose says.

I'm still not convinced adoption is for me.

Jose says the animals at the shelter currently stay around 100 days before they're adopted, but some have been there much longer.

The ideal time frame from intake to adoption would be 14 days, she says.

If you're curious about how to help but can't commit to adopting, here are some options.

Fostering

You could temporarily take an animal out of the shelter, and the need is so great, how long you keep them is up to you.

"At the end of the day, every hour that a dog spends outside of the shelter is beneficial to that dog. So we are not going to put any obstacles," Jose says.

Apply to foster here.

The shelter also recently debuted their sleepover program, so dogs can be taken out for an active weekend of fun or a chill time at home.

"You realize they're full of affection, regardless of the breed, regardless of what they look like," Jose says. "That's the great thing about a foster program is, you might think that you're set on something, but then you might fall in love with something very different."

Take a pet on a Pawventure

If you'd just like to walk a dog or take them out of the shelter for a day, join the shelter's Pawventure program. They will give you a backpack full of everything you need to have an enjoyable time.

And don't forget to be open minded.

"We have so many beautiful dogs here in need of homes. These dogs would make the perfect companion, so we're asking you before you go to one of the puppy shops, please come here," Jose says. "They're already spayed. They already are microchipped, and they already have all their vaccines. All they're in need of is a loving home."

So consider helping your community and opening your home to a loving pet in need. You can thank us later.