Pet Bulldog Stolen in Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Davie

Police are investigating an armed home invasion robbery in Davie that left a homeowner without their pet bulldog.

The incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday when three suspects entered a home in the 5400 block of Southwest 55th Avenue, Davie Police said.

Two of the men were armed with handguns while the third had a rifle, police said.

The homeowner was in a bedroom and was startled and started screaming for the men to leave the home, police said.

The suspects tied up her hands and started rummaging through her home, taking electronics, jewelry, and her lilac tri-color English bulldog named Goku, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or dog to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.