Pet rescue searching for owner after dog pulled from canal in Fort Lauderdale

A pet rescue is searching for the owner of a beagle that was saved after being pulled from a canal in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Good Karama Pet Rescue, a good Samaritan on Sunday night spotted the dog swimming in the canal in the area of 373 Harbor Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pet rescue said they believe the dog jumped out of their owner's boat.

When the good Samaritan brought the dog to the rescue, it still had its leash and collar. It did not have a tag on the collar and the dog was not microchipped.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The rescue wants to reunite the dog with its owner instead of putting it up for adoption.