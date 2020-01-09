PETA Erects ‘Go Vegan’ Billboard Near Miami Smokehouse

A Miami smokehouse is taking heat from animal rights group PETA, which has erected a "GO Vegan" billboard right down the street.

PETA erected the giant billboard on Wednesday about 300 feet from Miami Smokers on Northwest 27th Avenue, featuring a pig's face and the words "I'm ME, not MEAT. See the individual. Go Vegan."

"Intelligent, playful pigs are unique individuals who value their own lives and don't deserve to be killed for a fleeting taste of flesh. PETA is urging everyone to stick to animal-free meals—and upping the pressure on Miami Smokers to provide its health-conscious and animal-friendly diners with a vegan option," PETA said in a statement.

Andres Barrientos, the owner of Miami Smokers, called the billboard an attack, and added that they already have vegan options on their menu.

"It's a direct attack on us. Certainly that was on purpose why it was there. I think it's a little petty for such a large company to go after a family-owned business," Barroientos said Thursday.

Miami Smokers is fighting back, posting on Instagram that starting on Jan. 15, they'll be offering a complimentary side of bacon with every order made at the shop for the entire time the billboard is up.

“I thought it was kind of funny to be honest with you," Barrientos said. “If they want to be vegan, that’s great. I don’t think it’s sustainable for everybody to do it and I also don’t think you need to throw your ideas and your philosophies on everybody.”