Florida International University

PhD Student Arrested for Stalking, Threatening Professor on FIU Campus

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A PhD student at Florida International University was arrested Thursday for allegedly stalking and threatening a professor on campus.

Police say 24-year-old Huayang Gao sent several emails and messages to the victim that contained inappropriate sexual content.

He also reportedly threatened her in person at the Southwest 8th Street FIU Campus during October of last year.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Officers found two large knives in his backpack when they arrested him on campus Wednesday.

At bond court Thursday, prosecutors said they were "concerned for the safety of the victim based upon the repeated course of conduct sending threats to kill the victim, to her and to her family." 

Gao is from China, and has been living in South Florida for the last two years. He told detectives he lives off campus.

LATEST

The Biden Administration 1 hour ago

Biden Unveils $1.9T Economic and COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Gray Wolves 2 hours ago

Groups Ask Court to Restore Protections for US Gray Wolves

The judge gave him a stay away order, and warned Gao not to approach the victim or attend her class.

He was offered the choice of house arrest, wearing an electronic bracelet, or posting bond for $11,000.

This article tagged under:

Florida International UniversityharassmentStalking
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us