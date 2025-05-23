The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector is warning residents about a widespread phishing scam involving fake texts that claim to be from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The texts state that the recipient has unpaid tolls and that they need to make a payment immediately. But in reality, it's a ploy to steal your information and money.

The messages "have been sent en masse... threatening license suspension, legal action, and credit damage if immediate payment is not made through a deceptive link," the office of Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez explains.

The texts include a fake web address "that closely mimics the official FLHSMV domain in an effort to mislead residents into complying," the statement continues.

Officials said they've received "a surge of reports" over the past several weeks from recipients of these fraudulent texts.

"This is a calculated scam. It is a predatory and criminal effort to defraud our community by impersonating a trusted state agency and harvesting sensitive personal data," Fernandez's office wrote.

If you think you've received a phishing scam, authorities urge you to:

1. NOT click the link. It may compromise your personal and financial information. Mark the message as spam and delete it immediately.

2. NOT confuse this with a legitimate traffic or parking citation.

3. Remember that FLHSMV will never attempt to collect any fees via text.

Earlier this year, officials also warned about a similar scam. Fraudsters pretending to be Sunpass messaged residents about unpaid tolls. The advice from authorities was clear: "Do not give them any money!"