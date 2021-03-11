Phony Doctor Injected Woman, Sexually Battered Her in Miami Beach Apartment: Police

A man accused of posing as a phony doctor gave a woman injections then allegedly drugged and sexually battered her in his Miami Beach apartment, police said.

Brody Amir Moazzeni, 35, was arrested Wednesday on charges including practicing medicine without a license, dispensing drugs without a license, and sexual battery, according to an arrest report.

The report said the victim had met Moazzeni though a mutual friend and he told her he was a cosmetic surgery doctor.

In January, Moazzeni had the victim come to his apartment at a building on Lincoln Road where he gave her injections in her face, arms and legs, the report said.

Moazzeni told the victim he also was a gynecologist and performed vaginal rejuvenations, the report said. After inserting a metal object into her vagina, he told her she didn't need a rejuvenation, the report said.

While she was at the apartment, the victim had a reaction to the injections, and Moazzeni told her she could spend the night there to allow the swelling to subdue, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The woman said Moazzeni then administered an unknown drug that "made her lose her inhibitions," and they had intercourse that the woman said was not consensual, the report said.

Investigators discovered Moazzeni isn't licensed in Florida for any medical procedures, and had been presenting a paystub from Mt. Sinai Medical Center to claim he was employee but the document was fraudulent, the report said.

In Moazzeni's apartment detectives found various medically controlled substances that had been obtained through the internet, as well as a device used for vaginal examinations, the report said.

Moazzeni told investigators he had graduated from a medical school in Antigua, but said he hadn't passed the exams to allow him to practice in the U.S., the report said.

Certificates from various medical schools were found on the walls of his apartment, but Moazzeni admitted to detectives that they "were done online and not real," the report said.

Moazzeni admitted to doing check ups for people he knew or that would ask for his advice, and said people were often referred to him by word of mouth, the report said.

He also told detectives the intercourse with the victim had been consensual, the report said.

Moazzeni also faces a battery charge related to an incident involving another woman, an ex-girlfriend who said he confronted her at a local gym, screaming at her and bumping her with his chest before throwing coffee on her, police said.

Moazzeni was booked into jail, where he remained held Thursday on $42,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami Beach Police said they're looking for more alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to call 305-673-7901.