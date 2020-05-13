Photographer Pivots to Virtual Photoshoots Amid Pandemic

We’ve seen photographers get creative after losing their jobs in the pandemic with ideas like porch portraits.

One Florida photographer is going even further with social distancing by doing virtual photo shoots.

Caitie McCabe, owner of The Wild Ones Photography, was furloughed from Walt Disney World, but she is a full-time photographer who has pivoted to FaceTime fashion shoots with kids.

“I’m a kids' advertisement photographer, and so during the pandemic, I was really missing being on set with the kids all day, so I just FaceTimed them and so I just started photographing them that way. It was really fun,” McCabe told NBC 6.

She uses FaceTime and takes the photos through her phone with an app guiding you throughout.

The quarantine sessions are free, but McCabe asks you to donate to a charity on her page or of your choice.

Parents say it’s been fun for their children.

“I think a lot of the kids miss social activity and they miss art class and they miss playing, so they come to these sessions, like, ridiculously prepared, and they’re so creative, they want to show me their rock collection and climbing in the pool with me so it’s been fun to meet these kids and see these personalities come out,” said McCabe.

The photographer showed NBC 6 how it works with a mini session with Roxy and Sheli right at the studio.

To learn more about The Wild Ones Photography quarantine sessions you can go to the website.