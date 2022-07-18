PHOTOS: Emotional Moments Captured on Day 1 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial

Emotions ran high in the courtroom Monday as the death penalty trial began for the confessed Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz.

The sentencing trial for the man who killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting more than four years ago began with opening statements from the lead prosecutor, Mike Satz.

The opening statements were followed by emotional testimonies from teachers and students who witnessed the shooting. Many parents and family members in the audience were seen crying, and some leaving the courtroom, as the sounds of gunshots and screams were played for the jury.

The confessed killer, now 23, pleaded guilty in October to all 17 murders and 17 counts of attempted murder, so the jurors will now decide whether he will be sentenced to death or get life in prison.

The jury must be unanimous for the gunman to receive the death penalty, meaning that if at least one juror votes for life, that will be the decided sentence.

The trial is expected to go on for at least four months. Follow live updates from NBC 6 here.