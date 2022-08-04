PHOTOS: Jurors in Parkland Shooting Trial Tour School Building Where 17 Were Gunned Down

After weeks of hearing new details, testimonies and victim impact statements about the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, jurors on Thursday completed a silent walk-through of the building where 17 students and teachers were killed.

Since the beginning of the trial, jurors have heard about the horrific events that unfolded in the 1200 building, and have now witnessed the crime scene with their own eyes.

While the massacre occurred four years ago, the building has been left largely untouched to preserve the crime scene.

Valentine's Day decorations and gifts, shattered glass, bloodstains and bullet casings riddle the halls of the freshman building. Apart from the removal of essential personal belongings and the bodies of victims, the school was seen exactly how it was left on February 14, 2018.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PHOTOS: Building 1200 Shown for First Time Since Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Shooting