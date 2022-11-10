PHOTOS: Nicole Makes Landfall as Hurricane Along Florida's Treasure Coast

Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida's Treasure Coast near Hutchinson Island. It's expected to weaken as it moves across Florida and is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.
Below are photos from across the state of Florida showing the state dealing with the latest system to make landfall.
10 photos
1/10
Getty Images
DAYTONA BEACH, UNITED STATES – 2022/11/09: Workers cover the windows of a restaurant on the boardwalk in Daytona Beach in Florida, as tropical Storm Nicole approaches the coast of Florida with an expected landfall as a category one hurricane. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2/10
Getty Images
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, UNITED STATES – 2022/11/09: Waves crash near a damaged building and a lifeguard tower in Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, as tropical Storm Nicole approaches the coast of Florida with an expected landfall as a category one hurricane. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
3/10
Getty Images
Pumps at a closed gas station are wrapped in plastic before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. – Nicole, now a category 1 hurricane, is expected to make landfall over Florida’s coast overnight. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
4/10
Getty Images
DAYTONA BEACH, UNITED STATES – 2022/11/09: Waves crash into the pier at Daytona Beach, Florida, as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the coast of Florida with an expected landfall as a category 1 hurricane. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
5/10
Getty Images
Sailboats are seen anchored at Jensen Beach Intel Aquatic Preserve before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. – Nicole, now a category 1 hurricane, is expected to make landfall over Florida’s coast overnight. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
6/10
Getty Images
People fight the wind as they walk in a parking lot before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. – Nicole, now a category 1 hurricane, is expected to make landfall over Florida’s coast overnight. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
7/10
Getty Images
High tide and winds pound the beach before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. – Nicole, now a category 1 hurricane, is expected to make landfall over Florida’s coast overnight. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
8/10
Getty Images
DAYTONA BEACH, UNITED STATES – 2022/11/09: Rough surf is seen near a No Swimming sign in Daytona Beach in Florida, as tropical Storm Nicole approaches the coast of Florida with an expected landfall as a category one hurricane. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
9/10
Getty Images
People check-out the waves at Causeway Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. – Nicole, now a category 1 hurricane, is expected to make landfall over Florida’s coast overnight. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
10/10
WTVJ-TV
Flood waters took over several roads in Hollywood Beach ahead of the landfall from what was Hurricane Nicole.