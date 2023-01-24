Broward County

Photos Show Cracks in Broward County Courthouse That Led to Closure of Top Floors

Officials said the issues are confined to floors 18-21, which have been closed for the time being.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials released several photos Tuesday of cracks at top of the Broward County Courthouse that led to the closure of the top four floors of the structure.

The floors were evacuated Friday after facilities management employees identified potential structural issues in the West Tower Courthouse Building in Fort Lauderdale, officials said in a statement.

County commissioners were set to discuss the issue in a meeting Tuesday.

Broward County Public Works
Broward County Public Works Department provided photos of the cracks found at the top of the county courthouse.
Broward County Public Works Department
Officials said the issues are confined to floors 18-21, which have been closed for the time being.

The rest of the courthouse remains open and operational.

