Photos Show Living Conditions of 7 Children Allegedly Left Alone in North Miami Beach Home

Newly-released photos from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office show the living conditions a group of children experienced while in their North Miami Beach home, NBC 6 has found.

Detectives took photos of holes in the wall, dirty bedding, and a bare fridge as part of their evidence in the case against Elidiesneins Perez.

The South Florida mother is accused of abandoning her seven children to go live with her new husband.

Last year, the 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to child neglect charges. She submitted a written plea and did not appear before the judge.

Prosecutors say the children, ages 4 to 17, were living alone in a home near Perez and her husband, Henry Laso, along with their 2-month-old daughter.

The children told detectives at times they didn't have any food and any clean clothes and would rather be living in foster care. Right now they're all under the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Police also arrested Laso in October of 2020. After a three hour standoff with Laso, officers arrested him and gave his 2-month-old daughter over to the Department of Children and Families. The child was unharmed.

Laso also had an open case for a prior incident with his wife's older children.

Perez is expected to have a trial by jury on this case. If convicted, Perez could face a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of 35 years in state prison.

NBC 6 has reached out to her attorney multiple times and we have not heard back.