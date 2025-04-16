Photos show items Tamarac triple murder victim said estranged husband put in garage

New photos show the items found in the garage of a Tamarac woman who said they were placed there by her estranged husband months before he allegedly killed her, her father and a neighbor.

Mary Gingles said the items were found in a backpack stashed in her garage by her husband, Nathan Gingles, back in December.

The photos show a roll of duct tape, plastic wrap, a battery, jumper cables, rubber gloves, garbage bags, first aid items including Neosporin and bandages, apparent cable ties and other items Mary Gingles suspected her husband had planned to use to harm her.

NBC6 obtained the photos through a public records request on Wednesday.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

Mary Gingles called authorities after finding the items and told Broward Sheriff's Office deputies they made her concerned for her safety.

The two deputies who responded to the call were among eight BSO employees suspended in the wake of the triple killing.

Nathan Gingles is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway back on Feb. 16, some two months after the backpack was found.

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, an arrest warrant said.

Nathan Gingles was found with his daughter hours after the killing after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

He was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping and one count of violating a domestic violence injunction.

Nathan Gingles remains held without bond and had pleaded not guilty. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

In radio dispatch calls from the Tamarac triple murder, dispatchers are heard sending out information about how many shots were reported and that a woman was heard screaming.