Photos show phony luxury jewelry found in $1.6M bust of Lauderhill shop: Cops

New photos show some of the luxury jewelry found for sale at a Lauderhill store that police said was counterfeit and led to the shop owner's arrest.

Ok Yon So, the owner of Sharon Jewelry at Lauderhill Mall, was arrested Monday on a charge of selling or offering for sale counterfeit goods.

Lauderhill Police Some of the counterfeit items found in Sharon Jewelry at Lauderhill Mall

During a search warrant at the store back in March, 246 items of suspected counterfeit jewelry were seized, along with $20,358 in cash, an arrest report said.

The jewelry seized, which included Chanel, Christian Dior, Rolex, Warner Brother, Sanrio, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Gucci if authentic would have had a suggested retail price of $1,617,367, the report said.

According to the report, undercover officers went to the store and purchased multiple counterfeit items.

Amomng the items purchased were Chanel earrings that sold for $39, despite an authentic pair's value of $550, as well as a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace that was priced at $100 but if authentic had a $8,400 suggested retail price, police said.

According to the report, the 71-year-old So, of Davie, was interviewed by investigators and admitted to selling fake jewelry.

