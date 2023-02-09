Photos Show Vontae Davis Apparently Sleeping on Side of South Florida Highway After DUI Crash

New photos show Former Miami Dolphins defensive back and NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis apparently sleeping on the side of a South Florida highway after a crash that left him behind bars on DUI charges.

The photos, obtained by TMZSports.com, show the 34-year-old Davis laying down in the shoulder of the Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood shortly after the Saturday morning crash, his wrecked Tesla and a pickup truck he allegedly crashed into nearby.

TMZSports.com Vontae Davis lays on a South Florida highway after a crash on Feb. 4, 2023.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was around 7:45 a.m. when Davis slammed his Tesla into the back of the pickup truck, which had a flat tire and was parked on the highway's shoulder.

The truck's driver, who was standing outside, was hit by his own vehicle as a result of the force, officials said. That driver, whose identity wasn't released, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to an arrest report, the trooper who responded to the crash found Davis on the ground.

"Upon approaching Mr. Davis, I noticed that he was laying down on the right shoulder sleeping," the trooper wrote in the report.

When asked by the trooper why he was sleeping, Davis replied "I was tired," the report said.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive back and NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday morning for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

While speaking with Davis, the trooper noticed his eyes were "blood shot red," the report said.

"He had to lean on the concrete barrier wall to keep himself sitting upright. With slurred speech Mr. Davis stated that he was not injured," the trooper wrote.

Davis told the trooper he had two mixed drinks and said he was coming from a club, the report said.

FHP dash cam footage showed Davis having trouble getting into the back seat of a trooper's car.

New body cam footage shows moments former Dolphins player Vontae Davis is arrested in Broward for DUI

Davis was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing field sobriety exercises and a breath test, officials said. He was then taken to Broward Hospital as a precaution for injury. He bonded out of jail early Monday morning.

A first-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2009, Davis spent three years with the team before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He played seven more seasons in the NFL, twice being named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.