PHOTOS: Thousands Participate in the 2023 Miami Marathon

By NBC 6

Thousands of people from across the globe participated in the Miami Marathon on Jan. 29, 2023.

George Onyancha, of Grand Prairie, Texas, runs to the finish line to place first in the mens division of the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners wait for the start of the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
An athlete celebrates while crossing the finish line during the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line during the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Weynshet Ansa Weldestadisk, of New York, crosses the finish line to place first in the women’s half marathon division of the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners celebrate after completing the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
A runner poses with their medal after completing the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners start the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Athletes start the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners participate in the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners celebrate while crossing the finish line during the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners stand for a photo prior to the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
A runner poses with their medal after completing the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners participate in the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
A runner poses with their medal after completing the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners participate in the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners celebrate after completing the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners participate in the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. – The marathon began in 2003 and includes a half-marathon and wheel chair division. The finish times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

