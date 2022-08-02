PHOTOS: Victim Impact Statements Read in an Emotional Third Week of Parkland Shooter's Penalty Trial

Week three is officially underway in the trial that will determine whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz receives life in prison or is put to death.

Back in October, the confessed killer, now 23, pleaded guilty to all 17 murders and 17 counts of attempted murder. Now, the jurors will decide his sentence. The jury must be unanimous for the gunman to receive the death penalty, meaning that if at least one juror votes for life, that will be his sentence.

Day 9: Family Members Read Victim Impact Statements as Week Three of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Begins

On the first morning of the third week of the Parkland gunman's sentencing trial, many family members were in the courtroom prepared to deliver and hear several victim impact statements throughout the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But first, the jury heard testimony from Medical Examiner Dr. Terrill Tops, who detailed some of the wounds on victims of the shooting.

The jury also heard from Broward Sheriff's Office Det. Ronald Faircloth who outlined what was found on the Stoneman Douglas High School shooter's phone that was recovered after the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting.

The afternoon resumed with emotional victim impact statements from the families of victims Joaquin Oliver, Scott Beigel and Alana Petty.

Photos: PHOTOS: Victim Impact Statements Read in an Emotional Third Week of Parkland Shooter's Sentencing Trial

Follow live updates of the trial from NBC 6 here.