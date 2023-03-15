Pic of Cat Holding Rifle With Shooting Message Gets Teen Arrested for Threatening Flanagan High

A text message about a shooting that accompanied a photo of a cat holding a rifle ended with a teen's arrest for threatening a Pembroke Pines school.

Pembroke Pines Police said they received multiple calls on March 9 about the text message that was shared among students at Charles W. Flanagan High School.

"Flanagans gonna get shoot up," the message said, accompanied by a photoshopped image of a cat holding a rifle.

Police began an investigation and determined the message came from a 16-year-old former student of Flanagan High.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The teen told detectives that the message was intended to be a joke, but he was later arrested and charged with a felony count of written threats to conduct a mass shooting.

"Whether written as a joke or as a prank, all threats made against our schools are taken seriously and will be investigated by police officers," police said in a statement. "Making threats of this nature is a serious offense and any individual who commits these acts will be arrested and charged accordingly."