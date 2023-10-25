Pickup truck crashes into southwest Miami-Dade house after driver has medical episode

Police are investigating after they said a driver crashed a pickup truck into the front of a house in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a home in the area of Southwest 120th Avenue and 184th Street and was captured by a home's surveillance camera.

The video shows the black pickup barreling into the home and stopping in the family's kitchen.

“We thought that something like a car tire exploded or something," neighbor Thaimi Hernandez said.

Aerial footage showed the front of the truck completely inside the house and damage and debris behind the home.

A woman could also be seen holding a small dog outside the house.

Miami-Dade Police officials initially said the driver had fled from a hit-and-run before crashing into the house but later clarified that the driver has suffered from some sort of medical episode.

A woman said she was on 184th Street, also known as Eureka Drive, when her car was struck by the truck, which spun her around and kept going.

“I just heard the boom and I didn’t know I was spinning and I started crying like I didn’t know what’s going on," the woman said. "Thank God my daughter was not with me at the time."

The woman said she wasn't injured, and officials said no one inside the home was injured.

Witnesses said the driver became conscious once paramedics arrived and they took him to the hospital for treatment.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.