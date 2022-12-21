Pigs Pardoned: Miami-Dade Mayor Issues Holiday Proclamation for “Holly” and “Jolly”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave new life to two young pigs Wednesday by pardoning the animals ahead of the Christmas holiday.

"Holly" and "Jolly", both two-month-old siblings, were spared from being the annual Noche Buena meal and were granted clemency by the county.

They will enjoy a new foster home at Aguacate Sanctuary of Love, where there will be ample space to run free.

"It was an agriculture land and they were very sick almost dying with pneumonia and anemia. Jolly still has pneumonia you can see how deformed his body is," said Daney Carbera from the sanctuary.

Holly and Jolly are the ninth pigs pardoned since the program started five years ago.