Pilot hospitalized after small plane crashes on Key Largo golf course

A pilot was hospitalized after a small plane crashed on a golf course on Key Largo Friday.

The small plane crashed just before 12:45 p.m. at the Ocean Reef Club, a private golf community on North Key Largo.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said one person, believed to be the pilot, was airlifted by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter to Jackson South Hospital.

That person's identity and condition were unknown.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded to investigate.

No other information was immediately known.

