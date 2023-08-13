Monroe County

Pilot is rescued after his small plane crashes near Florida Keys

Adam Joseph Barney was found alive 3 miles off Sawyer Key in the Lower Keys.

By NBC6

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued a pilot after his small plane crashed in the water off Sawyer Key near the Lower Keys on Sunday morning.

Officials say the pilot was alone and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a report, the pilot was identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, Florida.

Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, Florida. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
The report also states that the Florida Wildlife and Fish Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the rescue.

Aviation authorities will be investigating the crash. 

