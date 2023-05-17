Pilot Killed When Banner Plane Crashes on Hollywood Roadway

Emergency crews responded after a small banner plane crashed on a Hollywood roadway Wednesday, killing the pilot who was on board.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. near the 450 block of North Park Road, next to the parking lot of a Target and not far from Memorial Regional Hospital.

Video posted on social media showed the yellow Piper PA-25-235 plane crashed and in flames on the street with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Grabbed my smoothie today; walking out and a plane falls out of the sky. The flames were way too hot to get much closer. This is seconds before first responders showed up. #miami #planecrash pic.twitter.com/uAOOpjZ0QP — Nick T (@nicktabar) May 17, 2023

Arielle Toeknee, who works in a building nearby, said she and her coworkers saw the plane go down.

"We saw the yellow plane coming down and it was riding very low and we were very concerned for it. A few seconds later we saw the banner fall," she said. "We all ran to the window and unfortunately we saw the plane in flames and it was definitely a sight to see, it was horrible."

Officials with the city of Hollywood said fire rescue crews responded and found the single-engine plane fully engulfed in flames.

Aerial footage showed the burned wreckage of the plane on the roadway being doused with foam by fire rescue crews.

Officials said the fire was extinguished but one person who was on board was killed. The person's identity wasn't released.

No other injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit by the plane, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was contacted to investigate the crash, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

North Park Road was expected to be closed at the scene throughout the afternoon. Anyone going to the hospital who usually takes that section of Park Road was asked to use an alternate route.

Please avoid the area of N. Park Rd. between Hollywood Blvd and Johnson St., due to an ongoing dual agency operation, involving a plane crash. PLEASE NOTE: You cannot access Memorial Hospital from North Park Rd. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DA7opViFOE — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 17, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.