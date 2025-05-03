Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash south of Jacksonville

A small plane crash left a pilot hurt in St. John's County on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.
The single-cab plane crash happened in the afternoon, when the aircraft fell into a field in Hastings, about 50 miles south of Jacksonville.
The St. John's County Sheriff's office said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
This afternoon, SJSO and @SJCFireRescue responded to a single cab plane crash in a Hastings field. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. @FHPJacksonville is investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/41ssC6YkMo— St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) May 3, 2025
Information about what caused the crash was not immediately available.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.