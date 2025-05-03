Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash south of Jacksonville

A small plane crash left a pilot hurt in St. John's County on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The single-cab plane crash happened in the afternoon, when the aircraft fell into a field in Hastings, about 50 miles south of Jacksonville.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The St. John's County Sheriff's office said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This afternoon, SJSO and @SJCFireRescue responded to a single cab plane crash in a Hastings field. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. @FHPJacksonville is investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/41ssC6YkMo — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) May 3, 2025

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Information about what caused the crash was not immediately available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.