Florida

Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash south of Jacksonville

The single-cab plane crash happened in the afternoon, when the aircraft fell into a field in Hastings, about 50 miles south of Jacksonville.

By Briana Trujillo

A small plane crash left a pilot hurt in St. John's County on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The single-cab plane crash happened in the afternoon, when the aircraft fell into a field in Hastings, about 50 miles south of Jacksonville.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The St. John's County Sheriff's office said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Information about what caused the crash was not immediately available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us