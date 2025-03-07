Pinecrest Police identify man wanted for assaulting woman in broad daylight

Pinecrest Police have identified the man who they said is wanted for assaulting a woman in broad daylight earlier this week.

Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez, 25, is being sought in the attack, police said Friday.

According to Pinecrest Police, the woman was walking in the 13000 block of Southwest 69th Court on Monday morning when she was grabbed from behind by the suspect and was touched inappropriately.

The victim cried out for help and was then released by the suspect who fled the scene.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who they said was riding a light blue bicycle and was carrying a purple bag with a shoulder strap.

After the incident happened, the suspect abandoned his bicycle near Southwest 138th Street and 77th Avenue.

Police said they're actively searching for Figueroa-Hernandez and they're asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 305-234-2100.