Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Struck, Killed by Dump Truck While Walking Across I-595

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, was struck and killed by a dump truck in Broward County on Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 on foot for unknown reasons.

Haskins was then struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Haskins, who was turning 25 next month, is a former star quarterback from Ohio State University.

Even though he started for just one season, Haskins became one of the best players in college football after setting Big Ten records and finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, NBC Sports reported.

In 2019, Haskins joined the National Football League as a first-round draft pick for the Washington Commanders, where he spent two seasons.

He joined the Steelers last year, but never got on the field with the team during the regular season, NBC Sports reported. Haskins was in Florida this week getting in offseason work with several other Steelers skill position players.

Haskins's death is an open Traffic Homicide Investigation. No further information will be released until the investigation has been closed.

