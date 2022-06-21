Miami International Airport

Plane Catches Fire After Landing at Miami International Airport

There were 126 people on board but no injuries were reported, officials said

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A plane caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday.

Red Air Flight 203 from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had landed around 5:30 p.m. when the landing gear in the nose of the plane collapsed, Miami International Airport officials said.

The plane caught fire but it was quickly extinguished, officials said.

Footage from the scene showed the plane on its belly being doused with foam by firetrucks.

Passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

No other information was immediately known.

