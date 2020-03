Officials said they responded to a plane crash behind a home in a gated community in Boynton Beach around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

The crash involved a small plane and took place on the 9000 block of Platina Avenue in Dos Lagos. Boynton Beach police confirmed that one person aboard the aircraft had died.

We have responded to a plane that has crashed behind a home in the Dos Lagos community. Media staging will be on Miner Road - there is an overpass in the 1400/1500 block. PIO headed there. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) March 6, 2020

No further information was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.