Plans for University of Florida Campus in West Palm Beach Hit Snag Over Property

While alumni like to say the 'Gator Nation' of the University of Florida is worldwide, the newest campus of school may not be coming to South Florida after all.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a proposed campus in West Palm Beach has hit a stumbling block after local developer Jeff Greene said he's having issues with giving away the five acres he owns for the project.

"They (UF) said they wanted to name the whole school for us, and we were flattered and honored, and they put in writing, and we were all set to go," Greene said. "Probably about six months ago they said to us, 'Well, maybe we don't want to do this anymore, and now maybe we'd like to buy the land."

Greene said his five acres were part of a 12-acre plan for the a School of Innovation and Technology. The rest of the land was set to be donated by the city and Palm Beach County.

According to Greene, the offer was $45 million and no naming of anything on campus. Greene said the property is worth close to $250 million if it's developed.

"We want to donate the land," Greene said. "We want this school to be here."

UF released a statement saying it was "fully engaged in West Palm Beach and continues to move forward with plans for a campus there."