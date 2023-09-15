Plantation couple in their 80s found dead in homicide-suicide: Police

A Plantation couple, both in their 80s were found dead in what preliminarily appeared to be a homicide-suicide, police said.

Plantation Police confirmed Friday that former Plantation Councilman Ralph Merritt and his wife, Gloria died.

According to police, both suffered from health problems.

In a post on Instagram, the City of Plantation remembered the couple and asked the public to keep them and their family in their prayers.

Ralph had been first elected to the council in 1975, and served the City of Plantation for more than 25 years.

According to the city, he had a long record of community service, including Kiwanis, Jaycees and the Plantation Chamber of Commerce.



His wife was also very active within the city, and served in various positions with the GFWC Plantation Woman’s Club.

For more than 50 years, the family also owned a successful flower shop, Rena’s Flowers of Merritt.

Police have not released any additional information on their deaths.