Plantation Designates Rescue Truck for Potential Coronavirus Patients

By Johnny Archer

The Plantation Fire Department mobilized a specialized COVID-19 Response Vehicle on Tuesday as the purpose being to reduce the risk of first responders and other patients from getting the coronavirus.

The vehicle will be strictly for patients with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in the City of Plantation.

"I think it's very important that we take measures to protect our first responders," said the department's Public Information Officer, Aston Bright.

Crews will be equipped with high risk personal protective equipment (PPE), where they will arrive on scene covered from head-to-toe and equipped with an artificial respirator mask. The vehicle will be decontaminated daily and after each response.

"Our first responders are going out on calls like car accidents and medical calls," said Bright. "We would not want someone who's sick to transmit the virus."

Officials ask that patients who call for help to come outside, if possible, when first responders arrive on scene to help reduce their chances of contracting the virus.

