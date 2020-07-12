Plantation Family Pulled Apart After COVID Diagnosis

A Plantation family says they are living in a nightmare after a recent coronavirus diagnosis has split the family apart.

Michelle Zymet says she can’t be by the side of her husband who is currently battling the virus in an intensive care unit.

Her husband, 42-year-old John Place, has been on a ventilator for 13 days.

Zymet says the nurses have become her lifeline.

“I feel like I’m living a nightmare, like it’s a bad dream and you can’t wake up from it,” Zymet said.

The reason Zymet is not allowed to visit her husband is because she also was diagnosed with the virus.

Her husband’s 21-year-old son originally contracted the virus at a friend’s house before spreading it to everyone in their home.

“He said, ‘Oh, well, they seem okay, they’re not sick so they took off their masks. So, that’s the instance he believes, because that same friend told them two weeks later that she was positive.”

Michelle and her children had mild symptoms, but Place wasn’t so lucky.

“When [Place] got to the hospital they said, ‘You know your husband is diabetic? You know your husband is morbidly obese?”

The whole situation compelled Michelle to post an impassioned plea on Facebook, urging everyone to take the virus seriously.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for John and hundreds have already donated.