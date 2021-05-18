Broward County

Plantation Gym Owner to Appear in Court Following Pardon From DeSantis for Covid Violations

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Plantation gym owner is set to appear in court Tuesday, where the Broward State Attorney’s Office will formally drop the charges that are held against against him for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols at his business last year.

Mike Carnevale, the owner of Fitness 1440 in Plantation, was initially taken into custody in July after receiving two warnings and citations for allegedly refusing to require masks in his gym.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was arrested a total of three times for refusing to enforce Broward County’s mask mandate; his wife Jillian has also been arrested.

Local

Florida 3 mins ago

Val Demings Plans to Challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate Race

Miami Beach 11 hours ago

Newly Released Video Shows Suspects at South Beach Hotel on the Night Tourist Died

A gym owner in Plantation has been arrested for the third time after police said he repeatedly failed to comply with requiring patrons to wear masks. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports.

"They're looking to put us in jail for this and we're not backing down," said Carnevale. "We have an attorney that's going to fight all the way to the end, I'm going to fight all the way to the end."

The dropped charges come after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis granted clemency to Carnevale last week for his decision to forgo the mask order.

During a Fox News segment where both Mike Carnevale and his wife were being interviewed, DeSantis called the arrests a “total overreach.”

“The fact is it's not even right to be wearing masks when you’re exercising,” DeSantis said. “It’s not healthy for people to be doing that in the first place, so it was a bad restriction, but these things with health should be advisory, they should not be punitive.”

The Governor added the state’s clemency board would issue pardons to all Floridians who received fines for masks and social distancing violations during the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyplantationfitness 1440
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us