Plantation Gym Owner to Appear in Court Following Pardon From DeSantis for Covid Violations

A Plantation gym owner is set to appear in court Tuesday, where the Broward State Attorney’s Office will formally drop the charges that are held against against him for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols at his business last year.

Mike Carnevale, the owner of Fitness 1440 in Plantation, was initially taken into custody in July after receiving two warnings and citations for allegedly refusing to require masks in his gym.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was arrested a total of three times for refusing to enforce Broward County’s mask mandate; his wife Jillian has also been arrested.

A gym owner in Plantation has been arrested for the third time after police said he repeatedly failed to comply with requiring patrons to wear masks. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports.

"They're looking to put us in jail for this and we're not backing down," said Carnevale. "We have an attorney that's going to fight all the way to the end, I'm going to fight all the way to the end."

The dropped charges come after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis granted clemency to Carnevale last week for his decision to forgo the mask order.

During a Fox News segment where both Mike Carnevale and his wife were being interviewed, DeSantis called the arrests a “total overreach.”

“The fact is it's not even right to be wearing masks when you’re exercising,” DeSantis said. “It’s not healthy for people to be doing that in the first place, so it was a bad restriction, but these things with health should be advisory, they should not be punitive.”

The Governor added the state’s clemency board would issue pardons to all Floridians who received fines for masks and social distancing violations during the pandemic.